ZTwo members of the far-right group Proud Boys have been charged with the storm on the US Capitol. Among other things, they are accused of conspiracy to commit a crime, according to the indictment that the AP news agency received on Saturday. One of the two men, 43-year-old Dominic P., was seen on video recordings as he smashed a window at the Capitol with a stolen sign from a police officer, paving the way for numerous rioters into the building.

So far, more than 150 people have been charged or investigated against them because of the storm on the Capitol by violent supporters of ex-President Donald Trump at the federal level. Recently three members of a paramilitary group were also charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. The allegations against the Proud Boys on Friday are – as far as is known – the first against members of the group that Trump had asked to “stand by” during the election campaign.

The prosecutors’ charges in connection with the Capitol storm are growing tougher. The former soldier P. and the accused William P. had previously been arrested for illegally entering the Capitol. The indictment has now been expanded significantly, including the point of conspiracy to hinder the police in protecting the Capitol. The two lawyers initially did not address the charges.

P. has been in custody since his arrest. When his home was searched, instructions for making firearms, explosives and poison were found. According to witness reports, P.’s group later spoke about killing every unpleasant MP they caught, including then Vice-President Mike Pence.