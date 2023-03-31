MSeveral American media, citing anonymous sources, unanimously report that Donald Trump is the first former President in the history of the United States to be impeached. According to the New York Times newspaper, a Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump over his role in the 2016 hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Officially, the indictment will be announced in the next few days.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

Is Donald Trump really the first former American president to be impeached?

Yes – but not because no president before him has done anything wrong. The best-known case is that of Republican Richard Nixon, who resigned in 1974 in the wake of the Watergate scandal. It was previously revealed that he had tried to cover up the 1972 break-in of the Democratic Party’s headquarters at the Watergate complex. Despite sufficient evidence, no charges were filed even after Nixon’s resignation: a month later, his successor Gerald Ford signed the negotiated pardon.

Around 25 years later, Bill Clinton avoided prosecution in the affair surrounding his intern Monika Lewinsky with an unusual deal. In 2001, after weeks of negotiations, the Democrat agreed with Special Counsel Robert Ray to publicly admit to falsely testifying under oath about a sexual relationship with Lewinsky – and in return was not charged.

What’s the problem with the hush money payment to Stormy Daniels?

It is not yet known what the charges against Trump are. What is clear, however, is that the problem in this case is not the $130,000 hush money that Trump, according to his former attorney Michael Cohen, paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016. Shortly before the presidential election, it was supposed to be covered up that Trump had an affair with Daniels in 2006 – a few months after the birth of his son Barron. In the same year, Cohen also said he arranged $150,000 in hush money for former Playboy model Karen McDougal.







Legally, Trump’s repayment of the Daniels hush money to Cohen should have been fatal. His company had incorrectly declared these as legal costs in the internal documents; several of the $35,000 checks were also signed by Trump himself. It is possible that Trump will be charged with falsifying business documents. That alone is only a misdemeanor under New York law. The allegation is regularly raised by the District Attorney’s Office in white-collar crime cases.

In Trump’s case, however, it would be about an extension of the allegations, which classifies the incident as a crime and provides for a prison sentence of up to four years. That would require proving to the former president that the business records were falsified with intent to commit or cover up another crime — in this case, violating the federal Campaign Finance Act. This, in turn, assumes that the payment to Daniels was made to influence the presidential election. In the case of Cohen’s conviction in 2018, the court had come to this conclusion.

Aren’t there much more important investigations into Trump?

Of the four criminal investigations against Trump, the Stormy Daniels case has long seemed the least significant. Not only had there been no movement for a long time – two prosecutors even left District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team in February 2022 because they accused him of not pursuing the case against Trump any further. The hush money payment to the porn actress faced far more serious allegations.