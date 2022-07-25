A 37-year-old woman sowed panic at an airport in Dallas (USA) after breaking in with a gun and shooting several times at the ceiling, without causing any injuries, before being reduced by the Police, according to local media reported on Monday.

Flights were suspended at Love Field airport in Dallas, in the state of Texas, after the woman was shot inside the terminal, according to police.

The woman was shot and wounded by a police officer after he fired a pistol at the ceiling, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters.

The incident began around 11:00 local time (17:00 GMT) when he arrived at Love Field airport and began shooting in the area of ​​the check-in counters.

Garcia told reporters that the woman got out of a vehicle at the airport, went into a bathroom, came out wearing different clothes than she was wearing, and opened fire in the air.

A policeman shot him in the “lower extremities” and was later arrested and taken to the hospital, the police chief said.

No one else was injured, although the shooting caused panic at the airport as dozens of passengers fled for safety.

Dallas Love Field Airport is located about 10 kilometers from downtown Dallas and is primarily served by Southwest Airlines, although it is also used by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Dallas Love Field – Female shooter was yelling as we walked into the baggage check in area. Shots were fired in the air. People began to take cover and run. Within minutes Dallas PD handled the situation. I don’t believe anyone, but the shooter was injured. pic.twitter.com/2gMd7vDyPs — Jonathan Adams (@JZiLLA214) July 25, 2022

For this reason, the Federal Administration issued a “ground stop” alert, temporarily stopping flights at the airport.

*With information from EFE and AFP

