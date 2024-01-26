Donald Trump will have to compensate the writer Jean Carroll with 83.3 million dollars for having defamed, defining as lies the accusations of rape that the woman had made publicly against the tycoon. The jurors of the Manhattan court decided this, according to which Trump's accusations had “caused nominal damage”.

To the 65 million dollars that Donald Trump will have to pay in damages for defamation against the writer Jean Carroll, 18.3 million in additional damages have been added, bringing the total to be paid to 83.3 million. Trump was found guilty of defaming the writer, who had publicly accused him of raping her in the changing room of a Manhattan department store. The episode dated back to the 1990s. Trump had first said he didn't know her, then accused her of seeking publicity to sell her book.