A fatal incident occurred in the US metropolis of New Orleans on New Year’s Eve. In the famous French Quarter nightlife district, a car drove into a crowd of people, the media reported, citing authorities. The emergency services said there were at least ten dead and around 30 injured, reported the TV station CNN.

The US broadcaster CBS News reported that, according to eyewitnesses, it was a truck that drove into the crowd at high speed on Bourbon Street. The driver then got out and fired a gun.

The police themselves have not yet released any official information about the incident. A large number of rescue workers were on site, as footage from WWLTV showed. According to a reporter from the station, the police evacuated numerous restaurants and bars on Bourbon Street and also closed off a large area of ​​the district’s main street.