The last time an American president visited Seoul in 2019, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un agreed to restart nuclear talks during an impromptu meeting in the heavily fortified demilitarized zone.

Joe Biden landed in Seoul this Friday, but the White House has not indicated that it will be heading to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (the inter-Korean border). He also can’t do much to convince Kim to return to the negotiating table as the North Korean leader prepares to launch another ICBM and possibly conduct his first nuclear test since 2017.

The US push to isolate Russia over Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, coupled with growing animosity toward China, has allowed Kim to beef up his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the UN Security Council.

There is little chance Russia or China will support any move against North Korea, as they did in 2017 after a series of weapons tests prompted Trump to warn of “fire and fury.”

Although North Korea remains poor, facing its first widespread outbreak of COVID-19, the nation has shown it can survive under the current set of economic sanctions and will not come running for sanctions relief, according to Kang Mi. -jin, a North Korean defector who now runs a company in South Korea that keeps an eye on the economy of her former home.

Citizen in front of broadcast with the image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un Photo: Anthony WALLACE / AFP

“There is zero incentive for Kim Jong-un to return to high-risk nuclear negotiations in exchange for financial incentives,” he said.

“Nuclear weapons have become an essential tool for the survival of the Kim regime. It is not a bargaining chip for economic sweeteners.”

The White House has largely avoided harsh reactions to Kim’s latest tests, including the launch of an ICBM on March 24.

New South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has also offered a “bold” aid package for nuclear disarmament. Sung Kim, the US special envoy for North Korea, said last month that the administration has received no response from North Korea to repeated invitations for dialogue without preconditions.

“We hope that the North Koreans will accept our invitation to engage in serious and sustained dialogue,” Sung Kim said.

“We are willing and prepared to address any serious concerns you may have about their situation on the peninsula.” National security adviser Jake Sullivan said as Biden left for the trip that North Korea has shown no sign of being willing to hold serious talks and there is no sign that Kim Jong-un wants to meet with the US president.

The North Korean leader has been wary of any deal that would make him give up his nuclear weapons.especially after Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi was killed by US-backed rebels after giving up his weapons of mass destruction in exchange for sanctions relief in 2003.

North Korean nuclear threats

The threat from North Korea was much less when it reached its two major nuclear deals.

The 1994 deal to halt its nuclear program in exchange for a proliferation-resistant light-water reactor came at a time when North Korea had imitations of Soviet Scud missiles and barely enough fissile material to test a bomb.

The second came a dozen years later, when the regime was offered heavy fuel oil, now valued at some $665 million, in exchange for shutting down its Yongbyon nuclear plant, which produced enough plutonium for a single bomb a year.

Now, North Korea’s nuclear program is much broader. Experts estimate that it can produce enough fusible material for six to eight nuclear bombs a year.

Its missile program includes a series of rapidly deployable, air-maneuverable rockets capable of reaching the continental United States. Even if North Korea were to give up what it has now, the country would keep the expertise to rebuild parts of its program.

An official photo from North Korea’s state agency shows the new missile system. Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL

“Most people who watch North Korea agree that the chances of a negotiated settlement are close to zero,” said Stephan Haggard, a professor of Korea-Pacific Studies at UC San Diego and a specialist in North Korea economics. .

“For alliance management reasons and to maintain the high ground, the United States and South Korea have no choice but to continue to offer talks,” he said.

Kim has also found ways to evade sanctions through cybercrime and cryptocurrency theft. US and United Nations investigators have said his regime has already made close to $3 billion – or about 10 percent of its annual economy – through cybercrime, and is about to to raise even more.

Are economic sanctions enough?

The sanctions regime has shown cracks in aspects such as oil imports.

A UN Security Council Group of Experts report from earlier this year claimed that North Korea had exceeded its 500,000-barrel annual import cap by about 25,000 barrels.

In addition, a pipeline between Dandong, China, and Sinuiju, North Korea, remains open despite sanctions and could be supplying more than 500,000 tons (3.7 million barrels) of oil a year, according to a report from specialists David von Hippel and Peter Hayes.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine also helps North Korea, von Hippel, senior associate for energy and environment issues at the Nautilus Institute, said in an email.

“The war in Ukraine will make it easier for the DPRK to import oil products and export coal to circumvent sanctions,” he said, referring to North Korea by its formal name.

BLOOMBERG

