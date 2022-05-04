California, towards energy independence

California, Los Angeles, Coachella Valley four days ago exactly at three in the afternoon, the American state of the sun and the most populated one managed to produce useful energy to cover the demand needs of the moment. All this thanks to wind turbines and solar panels. A record that made environmentalists rejoice and depress all those Western countries that are still thinking about investing in alternative energy. The data communicated by the Californian energy operator responsible for the state network, say that it was produced, through renewables, 99.87% of the demand. What is certain is that in order to achieve such a result, a number of combinations were required. One of these ithe spring period which decreased the use of air conditioners and the other the greater number of hours of light and therefore of sunshine. 13% of the energy consumed by Californians is guaranteed by the sun.

California, strong investments in renewable energy

But other data shows that California has long invested well in renewables. In 2015, renewables had just touched a quarter of demand in a state with nearly 40 million inhabitants. In 2017 these produced 67% of the demand and in three years they rose to 81%. On 14 April it reached 97% and last Saturday it practically touched 100%. Laura Deehan, state director of the California Environment organization, commenting on this finding said, “It wasn’t all day or all weekend. We have a long way to go before we stop using fossil fuels, but we can do it ”. In 2020, renewables covered 33% of the state’s energy.

California, clean energy covers 70% of the needs

Although gas still accounts for 37% of consumption, clean energy is now able to supply over 70% of demand. Local politics has set the goal of total independence for 2045. To achieve this, the options indicated are different. One of these is the reform of the Devil’s Canyon nuclear power plant in central California. The plant, regardless of the weather, produces 6% of the energy that the state needs. But many are against this solution, which is considered potentially dangerous in a State that can be attacked by earthquakes. However, while wind turbines have become part of the landscape of a part of the state, Phil Anschutz, the owner of the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, created a 5,000-square-mile wind farm on a large cattle ranch in Wyoming. The site will generate 3,000 mW and will serve the Southern California area. The clean energy revolution in California has already begun.