150 years of wilderness stewardship have dramatically transformed the landscapes of California and the American West. Tree density has tripled in some forests, and grasslands, wetlands and swamps are disappearing. Result: a lot of fuel for megafires, more and more numerous with global warming and almost impossible to extinguish.

California is not adapting to heat waves, which are becoming more deadly, long and suffocating. With or without a heat dome, the state suffers from droughts and forest fires, which leave thousands of kilometers of valleys completely devastated.

And where the trees are still present, the heat has dried them to such an extent that a slight ignition can ignite them, generating more conflagrations and with them fatalities, injuries and displacement; a repeating cycle.

Despite the enormous state response to fight the fires, the authorities cannot cope with the power of the flames and the number of outbreaks to fight; a reality that is aggravated by the detriment of the environment and the increasingly visible consequences of climate change. What alternatives are there while the temperature rises?



