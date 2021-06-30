The death toll of a 12-story building in the Champlain Towers complex in the Surfside area of ​​Miami-Dade County has risen to 12 deaths. The missing are 149. The toll was confirmed in the last few hours by the mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava. Yesterday, perhaps as early as Thursday, a visit to Surfside by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden was announced.



