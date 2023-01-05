Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

Extreme weather in California brings torrential downpours, flooded roads and power outages. A child dies as a result of the storm.

Sacramento – California is again hit by a violent storm. It was the third weather event within two weeks, wrote the Los Angeles Times. At the beginning of the year, at least two people died in severe storms in central California. Like the newspaper Press Democrat reported on Wednesday evening (local time) that a toddler had died in the renewed extreme weather. A state of emergency was declared.

“Brutal” storm low: Two-year-old child dies in severe weather in California

A two-year-old child was killed by a falling tree in California. It was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident in Sonoma County, west of the capital, Sacramento Press Democrat wrote.

The US state of California had already prepared for a “brutal” storm with heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency. This makes it possible to react more quickly to developments, he tweeted. The weather service issued a warning. Widespread flooding, landslides, large-scale power outages and falling trees are to be expected on Wednesday and Thursday. Fatalities are to be feared. It is a “really brutal weather system that should be taken seriously”.

Severe weather in California: US weather service warns urgently

Evacuation orders were in effect in several cities, the wrote Los Angeles Times. According to the website PowerOutage, almost 200,000 households were without electricity on Thursday night. A flood warning was in place for more than 34 million Californians on Thursday.

The US weather service NWS asked residents of the Bay Area around San Francisco and Sacramento to refrain from non-essential car trips. Bars and restaurants in San Francisco were closed on Wednesday due to the storm. Local residents built protective walls out of sandbags. TV pictures showed flooded streets. Dozens of flights were canceled and schools were closed as a precaution.

Cars are stuck in flood water under an underpass after heavy rain. © Salgu Wissmath/dpa

According to the weather service, the reason for the extreme weather is a so-called atmospheric flow, as was the case on the New Year’s weekend. This is a wet and narrow band of weather that can stretch for hundreds of kilometers.

Italy has also recently been hit by severe storms. Massive water flooded streets in December. A hurricane devastated towns in Calabria. (mbr with material from AFP/dpa)