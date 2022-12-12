United States, important breakthrough in nuclear fusion: fundamental step in the development of clean energy

For the first time the California scientists they have produced more energy than that consumed in a nuclear fusion reaction. It’s a small but fundamental step in the development of clean energy.

The result was achieved at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) of the United States Department of Energy near San Francisco: some scientists have confirmed these advances but have requested anonymity to discuss the results that have not yet been made fully public.

The press conference of the US Department of Energy is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13, with the voice of the US Secretary of State for Energy Jennifer Granholm. The rumors of Washington Post he was born in Financial Times they say this important “breakthrough” could allow for produce energy without emitting greenhouse gases in the long term.

The US Department of Energy itself said on Sunday, Dec. 11, that it was preparing to announce a “major scientific breakthrough this week” in the field of nuclear fusion. The LLNL spokesman said that “the analysis is still in progress”.

“We look forward to sharing more information on Tuesday when this process is complete,” he added. For now, therefore, let’s settle for a number: the experimental fusion reaction yielded a net energy gain of 120%during the tests carried out in the last two weeks.

It is the first time that researchers have managed to produce more energy in a fusion reaction than they expended in the process, which is a significant step forward in the science of fusion. search for carbon-free energy. The first research on the subject dates back to the 1950s.

“If this breakthrough…is real, it could be a game changer for the planet,” California Congressman Ted Lieu tweeted.

Fusion differs from fission, a technique currently used in nuclear power plants, which involves breaking the bonds of heavy atomic nuclei to recover energy. There fusion is the reverse process, where two light atomic nuclei are fused together to create one heavy one. In this case two isotopes (atomic variants) of hydrogen, which give rise to helium.

The LLNL structure consists of almost 200 lasers the size of three football fields, targeting a tiny spot with high energy levels to start a fusion reaction.

