The US government has made clear the discomfort generated in Washington with the permission given by Brasilia for Iranian ships to dock in Rio de Janeiro this week. In response to a question asked by the Estadãoa spokesperson for the US State Department stated that the Brazilian decision was “wrong”, as well as sending a “wrong” message, noting that the country is the only one in the region to adopt such a measure.

“We will not be discussing diplomatic talks, except to say that we have made it clear to relevant countries that these ships are not to dock anywhere,” the spokesman said. “Brazil is a sovereign country that can make its own decision on how to relate to Iran. So far, Brazil is the only country in our hemisphere that has accepted a request for attraction,” said the spokesperson for the US State Department.

The severe tone of the American diplomacy statements indicates the level of discomfort with the Lula government’s decision to allow the vessels Iris Makran and Iris Dena, which belong to the Iranian war fleet, to dock in the port of Rio de Janeiro on the 26th. ships must stay in Guanabara Bay until Saturday, the 4th.

The ships had already received, on January 13, an authorization to dock between the 23rd and 30th of that month, shortly before President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s visit, on February 9, to Washington at the invitation of Joe Biden. The docking of the ships was postponed due to the diplomatic sensitivity of the movement and a new authorization was issued by the Brazilian Navy and published by the Official Gazette on the 23rd.

The Lula and Biden governments had a friendly start in the new bilateral relationship this year, in the face of common political interests, but the US hoped that Brazil would not allow the arrival of the two vessels.

Also in response to Estadãoa spokesman for the US State Department stated that “hosting Iranian vessels belonging to a regime that is brutally repressing its own people in the country, supplying weapons for Russia to use in its war of aggression against Ukraine, and engaging in terrorism and destabilizing the proliferation of weapons around the world sends the wrong message and is the wrong decision.”

The meeting between the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, this Thursday, the 2nd, had been understood by the Itamaraty as a sign that the US will not intensify pressure on the issue. The issue of Iranian ships, according to sources involved in the meeting, was not raised by Blinken.

At Itamaraty, the reading made is that, despite the pressure, the Americans “understood the message” sent by Brasília that the issue involves Brazil as a sovereign country and its relationship with another sovereign country, Iran.

Republican parliamentarians pressure the Biden government to even adopt sanctions against Brazil. The State Department did not mention sanctions, nor did it comment on the US position on the Republican election.

In a note on the 27th, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House, where the Republicans have a majority, Michael McCaul, considered the Lula government’s decision to be “totally unacceptable”. The next day, Senator Ted Cruz, who is part of the same committee in the Senate, where the majority is Democrat, said that it “threatens” the security of Americans and asked Biden to apply sanctions to Brazil. Both lawmakers are Texas Republicans.

On the last day 15, the new US ambassador sent by Biden to Brasilia, Elizabeth Bagley, was emphatic about the country’s position in a public statement, when she said that ships “should not dock anywhere”. At the time, she denied that the matter had been discussed between Lula and Biden at the White House, but confirmed that the State Department had taken the matter to the Brazilian government for analysis, through Itamaraty.

Brazilian diplomats consider, however, that Brazil was right in not complying with the US request to deny Iran’s request regarding the ships. Former Brazilian ambassador to the US Rubens Barbosa claims that Brazil’s position is correct and should not suffer any reprimand or political or economic punishment from Washington.

According to him, in a scenario of intense global divisions, the country is acting correctly by remaining equidistant from tensions. “Brazil accepts the imposition of sanctions as long as they are approved by the UN Security Council. Unilateral sanctions, from Brazil’s point of view, are illegal, whether commercial or political,” says Barbosa, president of the Institute of International Relations and Foreign Trade (Irice). Iran is under tough unilateral US economic sanctions.