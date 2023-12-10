This is what the website of the government agency National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (Nhtsa) says: the latest generation of the Ford Mustang, the one identified internally with the acronym S650, was the subject of its first safety recall in the USA.

Only 66 cars with V8 engine

Case number 23V-800 concerns a batch of 66 V8-powered Mustang cars with both manual and automatic transmissions produced from June 7 to October 25, 2023. The problems, found during inspection by the Critical Concern Review Group and then confirmed by the factory team of Flat Rock, concern the brake pedal: a critical issue that seems to be due to a ‘flaw’ in the quality controls by the Mexican supplier Ventramex.

Rushing to the dealership

Although no accidents have been reported, the fact that the pedal can come loose due to incorrect alignment of the joints has prompted the parent company to alert owners of affected Mustangs to take the cars to the dealership for a safety check.