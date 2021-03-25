In 2020, the United States significantly increased the volume of supplies of oil and oil products from Russia. Bloomberg reports.

Russia supplied an average of 538 thousand barrels of oil products per day, and at the end of the year, supplies from Moscow accounted for 7 percent of total purchases. At the same time, earlier this indicator fluctuated at the level of 0.5 percent. The reason for this step was the sanctions imposed against Venezuela, and the decrease in the volume of supplies from the OPEC countries after the cartel cut production.

American refiners do not buy crude oil from Russia, but fuel oil. It is used to operate gasoline production plants.

The publication claims that America’s growing dependence on Russian oil is contrary to US energy security doctrine. As former CIA oil analyst Mark Finley noted, statements by former US President Donald Trump that the US “will never have to depend on hostile foreign suppliers” are “an empty mantra.”

On March 1, Trump predicted that the United States, under the new American leader Joe Biden, would be dependent on Russia and the Middle East for oil supplies. He noted that the United States had already lost its superpower status in the energy sector, and added that under the Democrats, the price of gasoline in the country had already risen by a third.

Earlier, the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy (EIA) provided annual forecasts for oil prices for the foreseeable future. And in one of them, the department expects that by 2050 Brent will cost $ 173 per barrel. True, in the pessimistic scenario, we are talking about $ 48