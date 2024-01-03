NEW YORK. Public buildings in at least six American states have been evacuated in the last few hours after being targeted by bomb threats, which affected twenty-four states. This was reported by the BBC, which speaks of at least 24 state chambers being targeted. A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Secretary of State confirmed that the threat came in an “email sent to numerous” state offices across the nation.

No bomb has been discovered so far, but the FBI is investigating. The email that arrived in Kentucky spoke of “multiple explosives” that would be “well hidden” inside the statehouses. He also claimed that they would explode “in a few hours.” The perpetrator added that many people would die. The FBI confirmed that it takes the threats very seriously because they “put innocent people at risk”.

The threats would have arrived in many offices in the last few hours coinciding with the start of many new legislatures. Kentucky governor Andy Beshear wrote in X that state police evacuated the state Capitol after the threat reached the secretary of state's office. Gabriel Sterling, a spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State, confirmed on X the presence of online threats that affected many states, adding: “Let's not immediately jump to conclusions about who is responsible.” “There will be people,” he added, “who will try to sow chaos in 2024. They want to raise tensions. Let's not let them do that.” According to the AP agency, other states – including Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri and Maryland – have received the same threats but the offices have not been closed.