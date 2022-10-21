“I spoke to my friend Luigi Di Maio to say hello. The partnership between the United States and Italy is stronger than ever, thanks in large part to his leadership. We will miss him and look forward to continuing our excellent collaboration with the new Italian government “. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter.

According to a note from the State Department spokesman, Ned Price, Blinken thanked the head of the Farnesina for “the leadership shown in guiding Italian foreign policy during a period of historical challenges, including the unprecedented global response to the war of the Russia against Ukraine “.