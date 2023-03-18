Birth control pills banned in Wyoming, which became the first U.S. state to prohibit its use or prescription. The governor, Mark Gordon, has in fact signed a bill that makes it illegal “to prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion”. The so-called ‘morning after’ pills, contraceptive drugs prescribed after sexual intercourse, but before pregnancy can be confirmed, are exempt from the ban.

The measure also exempts any treatment necessary to protect a woman “from imminent danger to her life or health,” as well as any treatment for “miscarriage in accordance with currently accepted medical guidelines.” Violating the ban will be treated as a criminal offense, punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of up to nine thousand dollars.