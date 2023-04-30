US President Joe Biden grabbed the ball last night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, laughing at the cutting edge jokes that were made about his age after his re-nomination was announced. “Call me old, I call it expert. You say I’m ancient, I say I’m wise,” he said. “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr was the protagonist after dinner and enjoyed making fun of Biden, who at 80 is running for a second term. Wood recalled the recent protests in France against raising the retirement age. Biden for his part took a dig at media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old owner of the conservative Fox News television network: “You might think I don’t like Rupert Murdoch, but that’s not true at all. How can I not like a man who makes me look like Harry Styles?” he joked.



