The president of the United States, Joe Biden, surprised many this Monday by announcing the lifting of some of the restrictions against Cuba that had been reimposed during Donald Trump’s four years in the White House.

Among them the reestablishment of commercial flights to cities other than Havana, the suspension of a limit of US $1,000 dollars every three monthss about the remittances that could be sent to the island and the resumption of the family reunification program.

Why he did it, and right now, is something that is still up for debate. But there are several reasons that are obvious. Between them, the Summit of the Americas to be held next month in Los Angeles and the always controversial immigration issue.

View of the protests in Cuba during 2021. The repression against these movements was condemned by the White House.

The announcement is related to the difficulties that the Summit has posed for Biden

Even before winning the elections, Biden had promised that he would reverse the measures taken by Trump. Something with a lot of sense because one of the legacies of the administration of Barack Obama (2008-2016) of which he was a part as vice president was the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries after almost 50 years of hostility.

However, his plans were put on hold last year after the Cuban regime’s brutal repression against protesters on the island who took to the streets to protest and provoked an angry reaction in the United Statesespecially among the Cuban American community.

Many Democratic allies of Biden in Congress, particularly those who represent this community, such as Senator Bob Menéndez, warned the president that any sign of weakness against the regime would be harshly criticized because a dictatorship that punished its citizens in this way and was increasing its repression against political dissidence could not be rewarded.

View of the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba.

Even so, within the administration, work has continued since then on a scheme that was not seen as such but that would serve to improve the quality of life of Cubans and their families living in the United States.

Among other things, because the bulk of the Democrats, his party, continue to believe like Obama that the economic embargo has not worked and that the best way to bring about change in Cuba is through policies that encourage trade openness between the two countries.

From there he says Cynthia Arnson, director for Latin America at the Woodrow Wilson Centerthat the measures announced by Biden are limited and focused on benefiting the population, which is experiencing very hard times due to the economic hardships caused by the covid-19 pandemic in the region.

But according to Arnson, the main reason behind the announcements about the island is probably the Summit of the Americas.

Several countries in the region have criticized the Democratic administration for its early decision not to invite Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to the Summit.. Although the invitations have not yet been sent – they are expected to go out this week – leaders of countries such as Mexico and some Caribbean nations have said they will not attend if all the countries of the Hemisphere are not invited.

“The announcement is related to the difficulties that the Summit has posed for Biden. The president wants to come to the meeting with a positive agenda for the region, and this sanctions relief is part of that. Many criticize him because Latin America is not usually among the priorities of the United States and this is a gesture in that direction,” says Arnson.

According to this analyst, however, this will most likely not satisfy her critics. Among other things, because the decision not to invite Cuba is one that is given as a fact. It is, therefore, rather directed at the base of his party that had been asking him for a change of direction in the face of the Trump years.

On the other hand, the decision also responds to a migration issue. For some months now, the number of Cubans arriving at the southern border with the United States to try to enter illegally or request asylum has skyrocketed.

In fact, right now Cubans are the second largest migrant group after Mexicans. In March of this year alone, the border patrol arrested more than 32,000 Cubansthe largest number recorded since the Mariel era in the 1980s. The difference now is that they are arriving by land and not by sea.

But that has contributed to the immigration crisis at the border, where record numbers of people are arriving and which is an explosive issue for the president.

The Democratic administration promised to reverse some of the policies imposed by Trump against Cuba. See also Cuba Cold War-like, the embargo on Cuba continues after 60 years

Thanks to a previous agreement, which lasted decades, the United States had promised to grant 20,000 visas annually to Cubans as long as the island will accept the deportation of those who tried to enter illegally or were inadmissible.

That agreement was suspended in 2018 with the arrival of Trump. But now Biden is in the process of reactivating it to reduce the pressure that already exists on his southern border.

And, to achieve this, he had to grant some concessions, like the ones he announced this Monday.

Although the measures are being criticized by the Republicans and by anti-Castro Democratic sectors – such as that of Menéndez- Biden apparently concluded that he had more to gain than lose by taking a limited step toward easing sanctions.

Administration officials reiterated Monday that the new policy seeks to promote accountability for human rights abuses, and therefore includes direct sanctions against members of the regime and the military.

But, in turn, that alternatives be explored to support the Cuban people.

“Fundamentally these policies are designed to advance our own national interests without seeking to restore relations with the communist government,” a senior official told reporters in Washington.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

