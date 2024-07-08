USA, Director Moore: “Nominating Biden is elder abuse”. 11 Dem Representatives Call for His Withdrawal

The most difficult week for the US president has begun Joe Biden, under the eyes of the allied countries expected in Washington for the summit in which NATO celebrates its 75th anniversary. So Biden has already planned trips to Michigan on July 12, then to Texas and Nevada the following week. Biden’s campaign spokesman, Ammar Moussa, insisted: “I don’t see how he could be any clearer” about his intention to stay on track. His staff’s line is to maintain that the president is the victim of “a media frenzy disconnected from reality”.

Meanwhile, CNN reveals that eleven Dem representatives are asking the outgoing president to withdraw from the race. While a meeting that was supposed to discuss the topic was canceled in the last few hours. Biden said he was “ready to work” to journalists who asked him about the NATO summit. Harris should take his place, according to the Democrats in the American House. Pushing Joe Biden to stay in the race for the White House is a “form of abuse on an elderly person”. This was said by Oscar-winning director Michael Moore, underlining how in his opinion the American president should take a step back and undergo a complete medical examination.