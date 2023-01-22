The US Justice Department searched Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and found six other classified documents. The lawyers of the US president report it. Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer said the search of the house took place yesterday and lasted nearly 12 hours, reports CNN. The president is still spending the weekend in Delaware, but in his house by the sea, in Rehoboth Beach. “The Justice Department took away material it deemed relevant to its investigation, including six documents marked as classified,” the attorney explained, adding that some of the papers date back to when Biden was a senator, others to the period when he was vice president. Handwritten notes during the years of his vice presidency were also taken. Bauer said the president’s lawyers assisted with the search.