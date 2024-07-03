“I’m not sick, I was just tired, I traveled a lot” like this Joe Biden returns to talk about the presidential debate with Donald Trump last Thursday. Certainly not a triumph for the Democratic candidate.

US President Blames the jet lag accumulated due to two missions in Europe in Juneincluding the one in Puglia for the G7. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre had to deny that he suffers from Alzheimer’s or senile dementia or a degenerative disease, while former Speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, said it was “legitimate” to raise questions about Biden’s ability to do the job of president.



US Elections, Pregliasco: “If Biden Withdraw, Plan B Is Kamala Harris” THOMAS USAN June 28, 2024

Biden: “I Wasn’t Very Smart”

Referring to the debate with Trump at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, Biden acknowledged that it was not his “best night.” «I wasn’t very smart,” he said, speaking at a fundraiser. “I decided to fly around the world a couple of times, crossing about 100 time zones before the debate.. I didn’t listen to my staff, I came back and almost fell asleep on stage. That’s not an excuse, but it’s an explanation.”





Biden’s feud, accusations erupt among loyalists. Donors vs. advisors: “You poorly prepared him for the debate” Francesco Semprini 01 July 2024

The President’s Travels

Biden traveled to France and Italy over two weeks last month, flying from Puglia to Los Angeles to attend a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama before returning to Washington the next day. He then spent six days at Camp David preparing for the June 27 debate. White House officials attributed Biden’s sluggish performance during the one-on-one with Trump to a cold.