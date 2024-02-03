The president of the United States, Joe Biden, won this Saturday, February 3, the Democratic primary in South Carolina – the first official dispute for the party's presidential nomination. Projections from consulting companies and local media showed a wide advantage for the president and re-election candidate over his only two rivals: Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson. Although polls indicated that Biden was assured of a victory, his behavior in this state, where African Americans represent the majority of the Democratic electorate, may provide some clues about his position among voters.

Although Biden, 81, faces little opposition in these primaries, the vote in this state has become decisive given the party's concerns about his low popularity, especially among African-American voters.

After knowing the first projections, Biden affirmed that South Carolina puts him “on the path” to once again win the Presidency and make former president Donald Trump, whom polls show as the most likely Republican candidate for the White House, be a “loser” again.

South Carolina, in the southeastern United States and where African Americans make up the majority of the Democratic electorate, hosted this year, for the first time in 50 years, the official opening contest of that party's primaries, in which Joe Biden already showed a wide advantage on his rivals to win the presidential nomination.

Four years ago, it was South Carolina's African-American vote in the state's primary that helped reinvigorate his campaign and, ultimately, catapult him to the White House.

Three candidates appeared on this Saturday's ballot: President Joe Biden, Congressman Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamsonauthor and spiritual leader who ran unsuccessfully in 2020.

Although only 55 delegates are at stake out of the total of 1,969 needed to win the party's presidential candidacy, the South Carolina primary has great symbolic value as it is the first official contest of the Democratic Party and a bet of the re-election campaign of Joe Biden for turning around his low popularity among African-American voters.

In addition, it marks the return to a state to which the president attributes the great impetus to having reached the White House in 2020.

The most recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, published on January 25, shows an approval of President Biden of 34%, compared to 40% for Trump. While another Gallup poll, released that same day, indicates that during the third year of Government, 39.8% of Americans approved of Biden's managementthe second worst rating, only behind the one that Jimmy Carter obtained at the time (37.4%).

