Dhe American President Joe Biden wants to nominate Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown as the new Chief of Staff. The president’s schedule for this Thursday indicates that the four-star general is to succeed Mark Milley. The US Senate still has to approve the personnel after the official nomination. The Chief of Staff is the President’s military adviser and directs the Department of Defense’s strategic planning.

Brown has been chief of staff for the Air Force since 2020 and was nominated for the position by then-President Donald Trump. He is the first black man to lead a branch of the American military.

Milley, who once served as a soldier in Afghanistan, Iraq and Bosnia-Hercegovina, was also nominated by Trump and has been chief of staff since 2019.