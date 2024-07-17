Joe Biden tests positive for Covid. The President of the United States canceled an appointment in Las Vegas and returned to his residence in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he will remain in self-isolation. Biden tested positive at the end of the first of the events scheduled in the Nevada city and was immediately administered a dose of an antiviral drug. According to the White House, the president has “mild symptoms” in the upper respiratory tract, with a cough and headache. “I feel good,” Biden said, giving reporters a thumbs up, before boarding Air Force One that took him home.

The president’s positive Covid test was announced before the White House’s confirmation by the president and CEO of UnidosUs, Janet Murquia, who was supposed to host Biden’s visit. “I was on the phone with President Biden and he wanted to share his deep disappointment in not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been to many events, as we all know, and he has just tested positive for Covid,” Murguía announced to attendees awaiting Biden’s arrival.