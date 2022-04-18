NEW YORK. The Biden administration suspends the requirement for an anti-Covid mask on public transport, after the ruling of the Florida federal judge who has outlawed the decision of the American authorities to impose the obligation for another two weeks on planes, trains and others means of transport.

United States District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, of the Central District of Florida, said the decision outweighs the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The mandate to wear face masks on airplanes, subways, trains, buses, taxis, and other public transportation was recently extended by the CDC until May 3 due to the increase in coronavirus cases.