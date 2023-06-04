Joe Biden today signed the law suspending the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, thus avoiding the default that the United States would have risked starting from Monday. The law is the result of the compromise agreement reached last weekend by the president and Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy and was approved in record time by the House and Senate to allow Biden to sign before Monday’s deadline.

In an address to the nation yesterday from the Oval Office, Biden said that “if we didn’t reach a deal, there were extremist voices threatening to drive America, for the first time in our 247-year history, into default.” . “Nothing would have been more irresponsible, nothing more catastrophic”, added the president who then appreciated the bipartisan effort to reach an agreement.