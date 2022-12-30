US President Joe Biden has signed the new budget which includes billions of dollars in other aid for Ukraine. The budget approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate has a value of 1.7 trillion dollars, half of which, 858 billion dollars, is intended for defense spending, 45 billion of which is intended for assistance to Ukraine (9 for defense expenses, 16 for humanitarian and economic aid). A total of 12 billion dollars have been allocated to replace the munitions sent to Ukraine in recent months and another seven billion for further expenses of the American soldiers stationed in Europe. The budget allocates more funds to Ukraine than the Administration had requested.