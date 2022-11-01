US, Joe Biden threatens oil companies

Joe Biden waited until Halloween night to show “ghosts” to the oil companies. And the threat was clear enough: a tax on extraordinary profits (which even in the United States, as well as in Europe, are really “extraordinary”) if they do not invest more and especially if fuel prices do not begin to fall. A week before the mid-term elections, Joe Biden accused the companies of gaining from the war in Ukraine. On several occasions the Democrat has argued that the Big Oil they should not reinvest their gigantic capital gains into stocks but instead they should invest more in new research, in better production and refining capacity. The exhortation, which seemed a threat to most, ended with a further suggestion, that of transferring every price cut on raw materials and gasoline to consumers. Failing this, a tax on extraordinary earnings will be applied.

US, a threat at the time of mid-term elections

To be fair, the President’s outcry seemed more like an electoral move than a real operation that will be carried out. Also because it is not clear that materially it can do it. But the fear of losing control of the House of Representatives seems to be greater than the real possibility of making an ad hoc law. It is pure truth, however, that oil companies are making record profits in the face of rising oil from the war in Ukraine. THE data from the Biden administration confirm this. In the last six months alone, Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, ConocoPhillips and TotalEnergy have earned a formidable sum of over $ 100 billion. And in the face of this, the White House has been, at least in words, tough “the oil companies are impoverishing American families with pump prices while they are enriching shareholders also avoiding increasing production”.

US, $ 100 billion in six-month earnings from Big oil companies

Biden spared nothing to the oil company “Give me a break. That’s enough. I’m pro capitalism. I have no problem with companies making a fair profit and getting a return on their investment and innovation.” But this is nowhere near what is happening. The record profits of the oil companies do not come from the fact that they are doing something new or innovative. Profits are sadly a gift of war, a horrific conflict in Ukraine that harms tens of millions of people around the world. It is time for these companies to stop profiting from the war, fulfill their responsibilities in this country, give the American people a break, and continue to do very well. The American people will judge who is with them and who takes care of themselves. ” This super warning seems not to have touched at least Exxon chairman Darren Woods who said that “his way of returning unexpected profits to shareholders was in the form of a quarterly dividend”. In short, a dialogue between the deaf.

