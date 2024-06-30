USA, Biden after the voters also risks the money. From VIPs to Silicon Valley: Here Are the Donors Ready to Step Back

Hard times for “Sleepy Joe”: after Thursday’s shameful confrontation with rival Donald Trump, Biden risks being abandoned not only by voters and his most trusted supporters, but also by his financiers. In fact, with the help of the next presumably negative polls, the donors on whom the economic resources of his presidential campaign depend could begin to close their wallets, forcing Biden to acknowledge the need to take a step back. They let it be understood – he reports Republic – the revelations published yesterday by New York Timesjust as the head of the White House was on a mission in Manhattan, among the billionaires of the Hamptons and in New Jersey, to replenish the coffers and respond to Trump’s overtaking in the collection of electoral funds.

Democratic leaders are disappointed by the performance in Atlanta, but they are also worried about the chaos that a mid-race change of candidate would cause. The most optimistic are calling for waiting to see the effect of the debate on the polls, pointing out that no matter how well things go for Trump, he has very little room to increase the consensus he has already gained. It is possible that they are right, but even if Donald does not make a surge after Atlanta, a significant drop in preferences for Joe would make it almost impossible for him to recover as needed in the key states where he is behind or tied, such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina, but now perhaps also Minnesota, Virginia, New Hampshire and New Mexico. His defenders are therefore buying time, but the day of reckoning is not far away. At that point, he continues Republic, four people are considered capable of influencing the president: his wife Jill, sister Valerie, and former colleagues Obama and Clinton. Friday Biden went to the Stonewall in Manhattan, a historic location for the gay community’s struggles, to raise money.

Yesterday he went to the Hamptons villa of billionaire Barry Rosensteinin front of about 200 donors joined by celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael J. Fox, while in the afternoon he moved to New Jersey for a “fundraiser” by Governor Phil Murphy. In the meantime, however, the New York Times has also raised the alarm on this front, in addition to asking the president to withdraw. According to the newspaper, the Atlanta disaster has triggered the panic among financiers, especially in Silicon Valley. Characters such as Laurene Powell, widow of Steve Jobs, and Ron Conway, they started contacting each other frantically to discuss what to do. Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn who has the leadership among donors in the digital sector, admitted that he had received “many emails in the last 24 hours, asking whether it would be appropriate to launch a public campaign to put pressure on President Biden to step aside”. The operation has not started, but is still discussed.

The White House chief’s campaign began the month of June with $212 million in cash, but his challenger erased an initial $100 million deficit and has now surpassed it, with $235 million in the bank. The president’s spokesmen responded that they raised 14 million between the debate and Friday morning, and the 24 hours following the Atlanta challenge were the ones in which they received the most donations ever. It is possible, however, that this was an emotional reaction to the collapse on live TV. The reckoning will come with the first polls conducted after the debate, and if the decline is significant, the pressure from financiers could join the pressure already underway from the media to push politicians to act.