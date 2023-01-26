“Republicans threaten to default US debta debt that has accumulated over 230 years, something like this has never happened”. So Joe Biden in his speech today in Springfield, attacking the Republican majority in the House. “No president has ever added more debt than he has my predecessor did in four years,” he said, with a reference to Donald Trump.

“I will not let anyone use America’s trust and credit as a bargaining chip: the United States pays its debts” is Biden’s warning to the Republicans, who want to obtain concessions and cuts in social spending from the White House in exchange of their vote to raise the debt ceiling and avert default.

Then, commenting on the “excellent news” today of GDP data indicating growth “stronger than what experts expected”, Biden stressed: “We are moving in the right direction, but now we must protect this progress from the chaos of the Republicans of the Maga”.

“We have the highest employment in American history and wages have risen, inflation has fallen every month in the last six months”, remarked the president, claiming the successes of his economic agenda and recalling that he arrived two years ago at the House White with the country blocked by the epidemic and the economy in crisis.

“These are not the Republicans of your fathers’ time – Biden said attacking the Republican majority in the House – they want to pass laws to raise the price of gasoline, cut taxes on billionaires and impose 30% VAT on everything, food, clothes, houses, cars, to eliminate taxes on income, which is the only way to make the rich pay taxes”.

“If Republicans want to work together on real solutions and continue to grow jobs to build the strongest economy in the world and ensure that Americans get the right wages, I am ready,” the president said again, justifying his instead I refuse to negotiate with Republicans who want to use the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip.

“The mere idea that we could default on the safest, most respected debt in the world is mind-blowing – he added – but I will not give in to irresponsible threats that want to hold the economy hostage to force an agenda that will limit American workers and it will weaken us internationally. That’s not going to happen.”