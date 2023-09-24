Joe Biden’s position continues to worsen in the polls, which indicate that, in a hypothetical new duel in November 2024, Donald Trump would beat the president with 51% to 42%. The ABC-Washington Post survey in fact records how the former president’s numbers have improved in recent months, while those of the president are getting worse and worse, and it is not just the question of age that worries voters who reject Biden also due to his in which he manages the economy and immigration.

Biden’s popularity rate has fallen to 37%, against the 56% who disapprove of his actions, and drops further to 30% if we look only at the economy, and even to 23% for the management of immigration. The percentage, 74%, of Americans who believe that Biden is too old for a second term is very high, 6 points more than in May.

An opinion that also holds 50% regarding the age of Trump who in any case is seeing his popularity rise: if when he reluctantly left the White House in 2021 only 38% approved of his actions, now 48 % of Americans believe he has done well as president, the highest percentage recorded in his 4 years in office.

Returning to Biden, the number of Democratic voters who would like another candidate in 2024 continues to grow, to 62%, but they do not seem to have a certain opinion on who he might be. For 8% it should be Vice President Kamala Harris, for another 8% Bernie Sanders and for 7% Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the grandson of Jfk, Novax activist who ran in the Democratic primaries playing on the family name dem most famous in America.