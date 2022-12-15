‘This important publication reflects themy administration’s commitment to transparency and will provide the American public with a broader vision and understanding of the government’s investigation into this tragic event in American history. John Kennedy.

“At my behest, the agencies have made an extensive effort to review at least 16 thousand documents that until now had been published with omissis and determined that beyond 70 percent of these can now be published in full form“, reads the memorandum released by the White House.

During the review they were anyway “identified a limited number of documents that contain information whose publication has yet to be postponed”, the memorandum continues, underlining that this is necessary to protect “against an unidentifiable threat to military defence, intelligence operations, security forces or the conduct of foreign policy”. Biden then authorizes postponement of keep these documents secret until at least June 2023.

A Requesting the publication of all documents relating to the Kennedy assassination, which took place on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, is a law passed in 1992 that mandated that all cards be declassified by October of 2017, unless there was a danger to national security. During his presidency, Donald Trump published thousands of documents but blocked others. In October 2021, Biden published another 1500 documents, postponing the dissemination of the most delicate ones to December 15th.