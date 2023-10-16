Washington (AFP) – The government of US President Joe Biden committed to limiting as much as possible the separation of migrant children from their parents on the border with Mexico for eight years, according to an agreement reached this Monday with families affected by the policy of his predecessor Donald Trump.

Under the “zero tolerance” policy against illegal migration applied by the former Republican president from 2017 to January 2021, thousands of children were separated from their families to discourage the massive arrival of migrants without a visa across the border with Mexico.

“The practice of separating families at the southwest border was shameful,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Monday in a statement from the Department of Justice.

When Democrat Joe Biden arrived at the White House in January 2021, he undertook a reunification process. His government entered into dialogue with the affected families, but two years ago refused to grant them the financial compensation they requested for the trauma suffered.

However, both sides have reached an agreement that, according to Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which filed one of the lawsuits, buries the “zero tolerance” policy.

“It provides important benefits to thousands of families and an indispensable component prevents the government from reimplementing the zero tolerance policy in the future,” Gelernt said in a statement.

The ACLU estimates that “between 4,500 and 5,000 children and their parents will be covered” by the pact.

The agreement “limits the circumstances under which parents or legal guardians may be separated from their children for a period of eight years” from its entry into force, but is still subject to court approval, the agreement reads. text.

They can only be separated if the parents present “a risk to national” or “public security”, are detained for non-immigration reasons, pose a threat to the minor, are the subject of a federal arrest warrant or have to be hospitalized.

Even in the event that they are separated, certain rules must be respected: communication between them will be maintained, it will have to be documented in a database and the parents will have to be provided with “sufficient information to understand the reasons.”

In addition, the agreement includes assistance so that, once reunified, families can access work and residence permits for three years, housing, medical coverage and, in some cases, help to travel from abroad.

The US authorities are also committed to advising them on asylum applications.

The agreement applies to families separated at the border between January 20, 2017 and January 20, 2021 and could be extended to others as long as their circumstances are “similar” and they request it.

Parents with criminal records are excluded.

The immigration issue raises passions in the country and is one of the obstacles on Biden’s path to re-election in the 2024 presidential elections.

The Democratic president will probably have Trump as a rival, who is clear that if he returns to the White House he will send troops to the border to stop what he calls an “invasion.”

Shock

The images of separated families, many of them Central American fleeing poverty and gang violence, sent shockwaves through the international community. The minors were left in the care of government offices while their parents were detained awaiting trial.

Biden created a reunification task force in 2021 that identified more than 3,900 separated children, many of whom were able to reunite with their parents during Trump’s term.

Since February 2021, the group has reunited more than 750 minors with their families and has identified 85 additional children in the process of reunification, the Department of Justice reports.

There are still hundreds to collect.