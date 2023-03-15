The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announces a new tightening on weapons and re-launches the appeal to Congress to limit their circulation. We need “universal background checks (of those who buy weapons, ed.) – says the resident of the White House – and I am determined once again to ban assault weapons”. And he concludes: “It’s only common sense to check if someone is a criminal, a domestic offender, before he buys a gun. Time for Congress to ban assault weapons.”



