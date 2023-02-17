Cheers, Biden wants to run again for 2024

Joe Biden intends to run again for the 2024 presidential elections. This is nothing new even if officially nothing has been written yet. He would become the oldest president in US history, ending his term at the age of 86 if he wins. At the moment there seem to be no obstacles to him returning to the game, also because the dem seem to have no alternatives. The only real obstacles to the second term are age and health. It is certain that he will periodically have to undergo extremely accurate medical tests to guarantee his physical capacity to carry on such a responsibility. But the president played ahead. In fact, personal doctor Kevin O’Connor’s report of the last check-up carried out a few days ago in a military clinic in Maryland has been released. “President Biden is still a healthy and vigorous 80-year-old man fit to successfully perform the functions of the presidency, including those of chief executive, head of state and commander in chief,” says the report, adding among other things that “for an octogenarian, Joe Biden is in top form. He doesn’t smoke, he doesn’t drink, he exercises and obviously stays active at work. Maybe with a list of minor annoyances, but nothing to worry about”. These include atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, spinal arthritis and mild peripheral sensory neuropathy in the feet. To treat them, he takes three common prescription drugs and two over-the-counter drugs.

Cheers, the potential president is still in super shape

No risk has been underestimated. Since Biden was exposed to the sun for a long time from a young age, several checks were made (biopsies for small lesions) for any risks of skin cancer. Among the critical points that his historical opponent Donad Trump often uses to ridicule him are the mistakes in public during speeches or public occasions. Mercilessly Trump has repeatedly shown videos of these stumbles saying that the president suffers from “cognitive impairment and that the next morning he doesn’t even remember what he said the day before”. The answer, on this aspect, was not long in coming. The president, according to his spokesman, has a very active schedule, with frequent trips, public meetings and private parties. In his State of the Union address, he showed quick reflexes surprising even the most critical Republicans. The White House released the surprising medical report in response to a request by Trump’s first rival in the primary reps who asked politicians over 75 to undergo mandatory tests of mental capacity.

Health, Joe Biden’s health improves with age

Indeed, the check-up has just been surprising for another aspect: it is better than the previous one made in 2021. Even then Biden was healthy and fit but with some partly age-related ailments such as frequent cough, peripheral neuropathy and cervical spondylosis. Hence his gait at times stiffer than normal. In any case it seems that the current President of the United States is not only fit but, like fine wine, improves with age. Trump is warned.

