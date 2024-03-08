USA, Biden speaks seriously about his age and warns of the danger of Trump

Joe Biden he returned to attack his now certain rival for the White House: Donald Trump. The US president addressed various topics in his speech on State of the Union and he also talked about his own age. That is, of the element that the Americans they don't forgive him: For the majority of poll respondents, the president is too old to stay in the White House for another four years. The Democratic base is also worried. “It doesn't seem like it – he joked at a certain point – but I've been here for a while. But when you get to my age – he added, seriously – things become clearer than before. I – he underlined – know American history”. To then conclude with a message that will return in the coming months: “The issue that the country will face It's not how old we are, but how old our ideas are“.

“My life – continued Biden – has taught me to embrace core values that defined America: honesty, decency, dignity, equality. To respect everyone. To give everyone a fair chance. And don't give hate a safe haven. Now some people my age they see a different story: An American story of resentment, revenge and punishment. That's not me.” Joe Biden began his perhaps last State of the Union Address evoking the ghost of Donald Trump. Without ever naming it, talking about “dangers for democracy“. The harsh reply from his rival in the 2024 presidential elections came immediately.”It's his fault the Middle East is exploding. AND he wants to let in 5 thousand immigrants a day“. To resolve the Middle East issue, Biden continues to insist: “The only solution is a two-state solution“.