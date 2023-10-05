A new section of the border wall with Mexico will be added to stop the influx of migrants, the US Government announced this Thursday. When he took office in January 2021, Joe Biden had said taxpayers would no longer pay for the construction of a border wall, one of former President Donald Trump’s signature measures.

The Biden Administration quietly announced on Thursday, October 5, that it was adding a new section to the border wall with Mexico in an attempt to limit the arrival of migrants, reprising a key measure by former President Donald Trump.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, immediately described the decision as a “regression.” “We must attack the causes” of illegal immigration, he said.

The news was immediately much talked about, since Joe Biden had said on the day of his inauguration, in January 2021, that taxpayers would no longer pay for the construction of a border wall. “Building a massive wall along the entire southern border is not a serious political solution,” said Joe Biden.

But on Thursday, his Government indicated that around twenty federal laws in Texas, such as those related to the environment and protected species, would have to be suspended to allow the construction of this new section.

“There is currently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads near the US border to deter illegal entry,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in an official memo published by the US Federal Register.

The new section will be built in the Rio Grande valley, an area where a “large number of illegal entries” are recorded on the border between the two countries, declared Alejandro Mayorkas.

More than 245,000 illegal entry attempts have been recorded in the ten months to early August, he said.

Accusations of laxity

Alejandro Mayorkas indicated that the funds for “additional physical barriers” would come from an allocation approved by Congress for this specific purpose in 2019, when Donald Trump governed.

Joe Biden, for his part, justified himself shortly after the announcement by saying that he was legally obliged to continue building a border wall with Mexico. “The money was intended for the border wall. I tried to convince (Republicans in Congress) to use the funds for something else, to redirect them. They didn’t want to. In the meantime, it is not legally possible to use this money for anything other than “whatever it was intended for. I can’t prevent it,” the US president even justified, while ensuring that he “didn’t” believe that building walls was a solution to the immigration crisis.

“We are applying the law,” its spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre repeated several times during her daily press conference, also emphasizing that Congress had blocked any attempt to use that money in another way.

Saying that this is a reversal “is absolutely false,” said another White House spokesman, Andrew Bates on X, formerly Twitter. “Congress requires us to do so under a 2019 law.”







Illegal immigration is a growing political issue for Joe Biden, who is running for re-election in 2024 and is plagued by Republicans who accuse him of laxity.

Donald Trump, his rival and right-wing favorite for the next presidential election, was quick to react. The Biden Administration’s announcement shows that “I was right when I built 900 km (…) of brand new border wall,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Will Joe Biden apologize to me and the United States for taking so long to act and allowing our country to be inundated by 15 million illegal immigrants from places unknown?” he added.

There were also many comments from elected Republicans.

“When he ran for president, Biden promised not to build ‘one more inch of wall’ on the southern border. Now Biden is accelerating the construction of some 20 miles of new wall. Joe finally realizes that walls they work,” Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn joked on X (formerly Twitter).

*With AFP; adapted from its French original