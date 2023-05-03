Jack Markell will be the new US ambassador to Italy, as reported by some US media. Sixty-three years in November, with two terms as governor of Delaware, the state that US President Joe Biden represented in the Senate for 36 years before becoming vice president with Barack Obama in the White House, was chosen by the US president as the new ambassador in Rome .

He has been the United States Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris for just over a year. Between his presidential appointment and taking office as representative in the French capital, he worked for a few months as White House coordinator for Operation Allies Refuge, with which the US government brought some at-risk Afghan civilians into the country, in particular interpreters and employees of the US embassies, after the military withdrawal from Afghanistan returned in a few days to the hands of the Taliban. With Markell’s appointment, the US president will thus have given political guidance to all embassies in the G7 countries two years and three months after taking the oath on the steps of the Capitol.