With today’s summit at Camp David between the United States, South Korea and Japan it opens “a new chapter” in relations between the two countries. American President Joe Biden said this, opening the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. “Our country will be stronger – he underlined – and the world will be safer if we stay together“.

Read also

President Yoon also spoke of a “new chapter”, convinced that today will be remembered as a “historic day”. “The strengthening of coordination” between the three countries, he said, “requires more solid institutional foundations” and “the challenges that threaten regional security must be faced by strengthening the commitment to work together”. “The international community – said the Japanese premier – is at a turning point in history”. And for this reason Kishida says he wants to take security coordination between Japan, South Korea and the USA to “new levels”, “at the same time strengthening coordination between the Japan-United States and the United States-South Korea alliances”. “By intensifying our cooperation and response to North Korea – he concludes – I want to expand and deepen our collaboration in many areas, including economic security”.

YOON SUK YEOL

“Our three countries should unite with determination so that our individual freedoms are not threatened or harmed,” South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said in opening statements at the Camp David summit with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Yoon insisted, according to statements reported by the Yonhap agency, on the need for a solid institutional basis to strengthen trilateral cooperation. “This is also a promise and a duty for our future generations,” he said.