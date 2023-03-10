The administration of President Joe Biden presented this Thursday its draft spending budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which once again includes an important item for Colombia of close to US $444 million.

What Biden requested of Congress is US $ 18 million less than what had been requested for the country during this 2023 (US$462 million approximately).

The majority of the funds are directed to development initiatives, the fight against drugs, climate change, implementation of peace agreements and resources for the armed forces.

The presentation of the budget is only the starting point for the arduous negotiation with the legislature, which usually occupies almost the entire year..

In 2023, in fact, Biden’s proposal to deliver US$462 million to Colombia ended at US$482 million (20 more) once it was processed by the respective government agencies.

The main cut in the aid proposal that the president presented came from the account that the State Department uses to finance its counternarcotics operations. From US$189 million in 2023 to US$160 by 2024. That is, he requested US$29 million less than last year.

Resources for economic development, which includes alternative development, the implementation of agreements, human rights and other programs, increased slightly in the current budget: from US$221 in 2023 to US$225 in 2024.

Additionally, Biden is asking this time for US$38.5 million for the armed forces, US$9 million for global health programs, US$10 million for demining and non-proliferation, and another US$2 million for military education.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington