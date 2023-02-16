US intelligence has not yet determined what the three objects shot down in recent days were for, but “nothing at the moment suggests they were connected to China’s spy balloon programs or that they were reconnaissance vehicles from other countries”. Joe Biden said this in his speech tonight with which he addressed the issue of the spy balloon shot down on February 4 and the other objects shot down in recent days.

“Our intelligence is still analyzing the three incidents and they keep me informed daily and I will inform Congress”, the president said, adding that “the current intelligence assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons connected to private companies, for recreational or research purposesfor meteorological study or other scientific research”.

“I plan to talk to President Xi, I hope we can get to the bottom of the matter, but I have nothing to apologize for knocking down that ball“, Biden said, reiterating that he intends to have a “relationship of competition and not conflict” with China.

For this reason “we will continue to dialogue with China”, as has been done “in the last two weeks”. “We don’t want a new cold war, but I’m not making any excuses – she repeated – but we will compete and we will manage this competition responsibly”. “This episode confirms the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between our diplomats, our military”, he said again assuring that “our diplomats will communicate again and I will remain in communication with President Xi”.