US elections, Americans' choice between old age and madness

“Old age and madness” is the choice that Americans will soon have to make to choose who will occupy the most important seat in the world. Joe Biden and Donald Trump. On the one hand the octogenarian president, increasingly senior, on the other the almost octogenarian tycoon embittered by countless problems with the law. A campaign that promises to be no holds barred right from the start. On the one hand stability and democracy, on the other a nervous, sometimes illiberal, certainly uncontrolled “belly” policy. All made more complicated by a geopolitical panorama that could not be more dramatic and chaotic. With a Biden who condemns Putin without any ifs and buts and on the other a Trump who instead “understands” him to the point of even attacking the defaulting NATO countries. And equal divergence in the other conflict in Israel and Gaza.

US elections, Trump consistent, much less Biden

The tycoon, in his war against everyone, remained consistent in his desire to return as president and in his belief in making America great again, the famous MAGA. For his part, Biden, despite having produced surprising economic results, was instead a surprise. In the elections that saw him victorious, he presented himself as a passing president ready to make way for a new, younger promise. Now he has done a 360 degree turn which leads to months of teasing at every misstep, misunderstanding or trip on a step. And we have already seen the first hints of what could happen. The stumbles in the wake of the presidential plane, the repeated slips during events, the confusing Macron with Mitterrand or Köhl with Merkel, or taking the President of Egypt as a Mexican have unleashed rapid-fire jokes about “presidential stability”. The final blow to this hammering came from the prosecutor Robert Pur who freed him from the accusation of having hidden confidential documents precisely because his mental faculties were, unbelievably, “decreased due to his old age”.

US elections, old age is the weak side of the Democrats' campaign

In short, the Republicans' knife can sink into the word old age like butter. At the moment the Democrats are convinced of this but cannot find a candidate who could stand up to the unleashed Trump. For their part, the Republicans know that they will have to deal with a narcissistic, angry and unpredictable candidate but they also know that no one can win better than him. If not even the judges, according to the fans, can stop him, let alone a “shaky old man”. So why has no one in the democratic world managed, until now, to take action and propose a valid alternative? The problem lies above all in the desire for power that Joe Biden did not want to hide. The years of high-level politics are not enough for him nor even having fulfilled the dream of any politician, no, really, Biden does not dream of giving up his seat and no one around him has the strength to convince him to change course. Better to be “useful idiots” and serve the king than to oppose him in a rational way. Unfortunately this improper race falls in one of the most dramatic moments of the post-war period. Moments that require clear, rational, young minds not clouded by the years or even by anger. Unfortunately, for the world, the risk is approaching. It's big, many are aware of it, but no one does anything.