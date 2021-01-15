The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security are warning of further attacks across the country. Right-wing extremists felt more encouraged than ever.

The FBI has demanded the highest alert from police chiefs across the United States. In a conference call on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Acting Minister for Homeland Security Kenneth Cuccinelli warned of possible new attacks on government buildings, MPs’ residences and shops. And they asked the police officers to keep a close eye on even the smallest of abnormalities over the next few days. In a hazard assessment, the two authorities write: “After the break-in in the Capitol, the violent domestic extremists feel empowered.”

Exactly a week after Trump supporters and rights activists entered the Washington Capitol with firearms, clubs and Jesus, Trump and Confederate flags and turned it into a battlefield on which five people died, security officials fear new escalations . Numerous organizations, which were also there on January 6th, want to take to the streets again this weekend and on January 20th, the day Joe Biden took office. They are planning marches in all fifty states. Several militias are calling on their members to come armed – including in the US capital Washington, where the carrying of firearms is only permitted in exceptional cases.

The Secret Service has seen a call for a “come and take it” march outside the Capitol where “armed citizens” claim to “literally and physically stop the theft”. The organizers call themselves Boogaloo Boys, they want to provoke a second civil war, their members appear in flowery Hawaiian shirts and with assault rifles. By “theft” they mean what Trump has been claiming since November: that the elections were rigged to steal his victory. In fact, the November 3 election was the safest and most counted election in US history.

Tens of thousands of references from the population

Dozens of right-wingers who attended on January 6th have now been detained. They had left the capital unhindered on the day of the storm. But they betrayed their own live reporting with cell phone videos and photos from the Capitol as well as tens of thousands of tips from the population. The FBI picked her up in Texas, Ohio, New York, and elsewhere across the country. And found impressive stocks of weapons and ammunition in many places.

But other wanted people have disappeared. Experts fear that they could plan attacks on difficult-to-protect, small targets. “You very likely represent the highest domestic terrorist threat this year,” say the FBI and Homeland Security.

The FBI had warned ahead of January 6th. Before Christmas, the president had asked his base to come to Washington. He promised: “It will be hot”. On Twitter, Facebook and Parler pages, the right wing discussed the planned assault on the Capitol. Among those who came were neo-Nazis, white nationalists, opponents of the government and supporters of conspiracy theories. They have names like Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Proud Boys, Boogaloo, and QAnon. Some are basically armed, others not always. Some only accept white men, others have women and people of other skin colors in their ranks. But they all agree on one person: Trump.

He brought them together, courted them for four years, and created an environment in which they could grow. The militia expert Lawrence Rosenthal from the University of Berkeley estimates their numerical strength at the end of the Trump presidency at 6 percent of the US population – 11 million people.

Right-wing violence is not new in the US. It also led to the Oklahoma City assassination in 1995 that killed 168 people. In 2008 Barack Obama’s first presidential election campaign, armed white militias received massive numbers. Back then they had a single motive: They didn’t want a black man in the White House. Under Trump, they stuck to their racism and received support from the White House. Under him, the militias grew bolder. And Trump stood behind her every time.

After a neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville in the summer of 2017, in which a left-wing counter-demonstrator was killed and numerous others injured, the president said there were good people on both sides.

When heavily armed right-wingers marched in parliament in Lansing, Michigan at the beginning of the pandemic while MPs discussed Covid protection measures, Trump cheered them on from the White House with “Free Michigan.” Soon afterwards, the FBI uncovered a militia conspiracy plotting to kidnap and murder Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. In the fall, Trump again refused to condemn the armed right during a televised debate with Joe Biden. Instead, he gives the Proud Boys advice that, in view of the storm on the Capitol, sounds like long-term planning: “Stand back and be ready.”

You now have a martyr

After January 6, in addition to Trump, the violent rights of Twitter and Facebook were driven out. They also temporarily lost the Parler platform because Amazon kicked them out. They have switched to other services like Gab and Telegram. Besides, they now have a martyr. The 35-year-old ex-soldier Ashli ​​Babbit was shot dead by a police officer in the Capitol while trying to break into the speaker’s lobby. “We have already won,” writes someone on the Boogaloo Intel drop page on Telegram: “relax and prepare for the grand finale.” It is the first time that the militias are confident enough, actions in all Plan states.

Police and firefighters were also involved in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, some of whom were suspended. Others, like the police chief of the small town of Troy, New Hampshire, who attended the Trump demonstration before the mob entered the Capitol but condemned what happened next, see themselves under political pressure: The Democrats in New Hampshire are demanding his resignation, he is said to have received threats.

Around a dozen members of the Capitol Police who are responsible for protecting the building are also being investigated – they are said to have made it possible for the rioters to get into the building at all. One had been filmed showing Trump supporters the way, another had selfies taken with protesters – in the building.

Behind all of these cases is the question of whether the police force in the USA can be relied on at all. For years, direct connections between active or former police officers and right-wing extremist militias or hate groups have been known from many states. 2006 alarmed the Federal Police FBI for the first time about such connections and the strategic interest of racist, right-wing extremist organizations to infiltrate the police authorities.

In 2015 the FBI raised the alarm again: In an internal report that the research magazine “The Intercept“A number of links between police authorities and Nazi groups were listed. In 2017, several US investigative agencies and the Justice Department classified the activities of right-wing extremist groups as “the greatest domestic terrorist threat”.

The ranks have closed

The relationship between police forces and these groups does not appear to have been affected further. In the current debate on racist police violence, certain ranks seem to have been closed.

This was evident not least in Kenosha, Wisconsin. There had been protests there on the fringes of demonstrations against the police shots on the black family man Jacob Blake, some of them violent. When Proud Boys and other right-wing extremist groups showed up, one of them shot and killed two demonstrators. His group had previously been seen joking with police officers. Assistance: Bernd Pickert