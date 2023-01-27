Pictures of Tire’s beating Nicholsthe young African American who died in early January after being beaten upon arrest by 5 officers, are “possibly worse” than those of the Rodney King beating. This was stated by Cerely Davis, the woman who leads the Memphis Policein an interview with CNN a few hours before the release of the video described as “shocking and inhumane” by the victim’s lawyers and family members who saw it.

“You will see actions that challenge humanity”, warns the police chief again that, despite fears that these images could provoke violent protests, she will publish the video tonight. “I was already in the police at the time of the Rodney King case – he added speaking of the beating of the African American by the police, whose video sparked a riot in Los Angeles in 1991 – and it is a very similar behavior, if not worse”.

Davis underlines how it seems to emerge from the video that the agents’ violence against the 29-year-old stopped for a road check is a sort of “group thought”. The five agentswho are also African American, they were fired and yesterday they were indicted on various counts, including second-degree murder.