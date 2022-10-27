Use, Biden orders atomic upgrades. The new bombs in Europe

There war in Ukraine has been going on relentlessly for now 9 months And Putin it does not intend to take a step back until the goal is achieved. THE peace negotiations they stopped abruptly and also Zelensky he has no intention of negotiating. In this scenario the Russia it has now also stepped up preparatory operations for a nuclear attack and immediate came the response of the United States. Bidenordered to speed up the upgrade plan of theirs bombs nuclear in the bases Born in Europe. This was revealed by the “Politico” website: according to a document and some qualified sources, the arrival of the bomb gravity B61-12 upgraded, originally scheduled for next spring, was anticipated to Decemberas they would report US officials to NATO allies during a closed-door meeting in Brussels.

The move, which involves the progressive replacement of all older weaponscomes amid growing tensions over threats from Russia to use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine and the consequent growing concerns of the West. The Russian president, Vladimir Putinwitnessed an exercise by the strategic deterrence forces, which they have simulated a reply to a nuclear attack. This was reported by the Russian Defense Minister, Serghei Shoigu, quoted by Ria Novosti. Putin explicitly said that “the third World war is approaching “, pointing the finger at Italy and the failure to invite Russia to the international arms summit in Rome, defined as “hostile act“.

