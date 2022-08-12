Home page World

Author Salman Rushdie is treated after being attacked on a stage. According to several witnesses, Rushdie was attacked on a stage in upstate New York. © Joshua Goodman/dpa

His book The Satanic Verses earned Salman Rushdie death threats. Now the world-famous author has been attacked on a stage in the United States.

+++ 6.34 p.m.: World-renowned author Salman Rushdie has been injured in an attack on a stage in upstate New York. The 75-year-old writer was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter. “Nothing is known about his condition,” the New York City Police Department said. At 11 a.m. local time, 5 p.m. BST, “the male suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer,” it said. The attacker was arrested.

the New York Times quoted a witness: “There was only one attacker”. And further: “He was dressed in black. He was wearing a loose black garment. He ran towards him at lightning speed.”

The police and emergency services were called to the event venue in Chautauqua in western New York State, the police confirmed to the German Press Agency.

Salman Rushdie was attacked on a stage in New York. © Jörg Carstensen

Because of his work “The Satanic Verses” (1988) was once fatwaed to Rushdie been asked to kill him. Some Muslims felt their religious sensibilities were offended by the work. Iran’s revolutionary leader Ayatollah Khomeini issued an Islamic legal opinion calling for the killing of Rushdie and everyone involved in distributing the book. A Japanese translator was later actually killed. Rushdie had to go into hiding and was given police protection.

Rushdie was born in the year of Indian independence in 1947 in the metropolis of Mumbai (then Bombay). He later studied history at King’s College, Cambridge. He had his breakthrough as an author with the book “Midnight’s Children” (“Midnight’s Children”), which won the prestigious Booker Prize in 1981. (sne with agencies)