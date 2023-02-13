“I want to reassure Americans that these objects pose no military threat to anyone on the ground. However, pose a risk to civil aviation and potentially a threat to intelligence gathering. And we will shed full light”. This was stated in Brussels by the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, regarding the spy balloons entering US airspace.

Stressing that the “safety and security” of the American people is President Joe Biden’s “number one priority”, Austin said that “the United States has so far been unable to conclusively assess what these objects are“.