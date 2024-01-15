Lloyd Austin was released from the hospital where he was admitted on January 1st, due to complications following surgery for prostate cancer which he underwent on December 22nd. The Pentagon announced this in a note, specifying that the Secretary of Defense will continue his convalescence at home working remotely.

“The Secretary of Defense continues to recover well and, on the advice of doctors, will resume carrying out its activities remotely for a period of time before returning full time to the Pentagon“, reads the note, which underlines that Austin “has full access to all necessary secure communication lines”.

The story of Austin's hospitalization had raised controversy in recent days when it emerged that for several days, until January 4, it had not been communicated to the White House and Joe Biden. The Pentagon has launched an internal investigation into the matter.