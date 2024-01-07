USA, Austin hospitalized. But Biden knew nothing: the scandal broke out

A new problem arrives “Sleepy Joe”. The Pentagon had not even informed President Joe Biden of the defense secretary's hospitalization, Lloyd Austin. This was revealed by Politico, which quotes two US officials, according to whom the Pentagon chief's hospitalization was kept secret for three days and only revealed once the emergency was over. As reported, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and other senior White House officials did not learn of Austin's hospitalization – occurred on January 1st – until the Department of Defense sent the news on January 4th. Sullivan reportedly briefed Biden shortly after Thursday's notification from the Department of Defense.

READ ALSO: USA, falling inflation and booming employment. But Biden has tired the Americans

According to sources, it is unlikely that Austin had broken the news to Biden privately before Sullivan was informed. “If Jake didn't know, the president couldn't know,” one of them said. “Who would have told him about Austin's condition other than Jake? And if anyone had told the president, it would have been his first call,” he added.

News of Austin's situation would be one shock for the entire White House staffwho ignored the health condition of the Pentagon chief due to complications of a recent medical procedure. The Pentagon did not make the news public until Friday evening, notifying Congress about 15 minutes before issuing a public statement. In a statement on Saturday after the news broke, Austin would take “full responsibility for disclosure decisions.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

